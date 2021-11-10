Saraki lauds Nigerians, INEC on success of Anambra governorship election





Immediate Past Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has lauded Nigerians, particularly the people of Anambra State for the successful completion of the gubernatorial elections in Anambra State. Saraki’s spokesman Yusuph Olaniyonu said in a statement that the Anambra governorship election was a success despite the uncertainty and fear that the election would either not […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper