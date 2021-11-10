Whitemoney, Nini, others grace Beauty by AD 5th anniversary | The Guardian Nigeria News

It was a galaxy of stars on parade on Sunday, November 7, 2021 when cosmetics brand, Beauty by AD rolled out drums amid glamour and glitz to mark its 5th anniversary. BBNaija Season 6 winner, Whitemoney, his fellow Housemate Nini were among the celebrities who graced the auspicious occasion which trended tremendously on social media.

The event took place at the company’s new location at Whiterose Mall, 16, Akintola Ajeigbe Street, Marwa, Lekki, and the highlights included the grand opening of the flagship store which was formerly located at Centigrade Mall and the unveiling of the Face of Beauty by AD (FOBAD), a beauty contest which was sponsored by Zeena and Zara and Hush’D Makeovers.

Emerging the winner of the contest is Itharmar who bagged one year ambassadorial deal with 700 thousand naira cheque, an IPhone Xr, full product range from Beauty by AD, 100k shopping voucher Zeena and Zara , and spa voucher from Hush’D.

The first runner-up, Yetunde also bagged a one year…