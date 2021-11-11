Art X Lagos Stages Triumphant Return In 2021 — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Guardian Life
11 November 2021 |
2:15 pm
ART X Lagos staged a triumphant return to the Federal Palace in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria with the first in-person art fair to take place anywhere on the African continent since the pandemic struck in 2020. The physical fair closed on Sunday 7 November amid reports of strong sales, enthusiastic collector attendance and gallery satisfaction…
Source: Guardian Newspaper