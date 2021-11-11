Corruption is the most common story Africa’s youth hear about the continent | The Guardian Nigeria News

Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi, 10 November 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Young people in North Africa are unlikely to befriend, date or marry someone from sub-Saharan Africa. This revelation was made in the ‘One Africa?’ report which unpacks narratives about Pan-Africanism and continental integration.

The research polled 4500 people aged 18 to 35 in Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, and Zimbabwe to find out what they think about being African, personal, and professional relationships with other Africans, and if they would travel or relocate within the continent.

Most young Africans have a positive outlook on the continent – 68% are highly interested in travelling to or living in other African countries and 53% did not have strong opinions about Anglophone Africans versus Francophone Africans. Only 59% of North Africans consider themselves African while 80% of people in sub–Saharan Africa feel positive about being seen as…