FG to set up security force to man porous borders — NSA | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government says it is exploring the possibility of setting up a border security force in the foreseeable future to secure Nigeria’s porous border areas.

The National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, disclosed this in Paris at the Nigeria international Partnership Forum held on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event, attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and business moguls from Nigeria and France, was organised to spotlight Nigeria’s immense trade and investment opportunities.

Monguno noted that Africa’s porous border had remained a major source of concern as it aided smuggling of prohibited items and irregular migration as well as other trans-national organised crimes and human trafficking.

“Nigeria is bordered to the North by Niger Republic, to the East by Chad and Cameroon and to the South by the Gulf of Guinea and the Atlantic Ocean and to the West by Benin Republic.

However, Nigeria…