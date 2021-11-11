Houston Police Confirms Astroworld Guard Not Injected With Drugs





The Houston Police Department has retracted their claim that an Astroworld Festival security guy may have been injected with drugs at the event. The Police chief Troy Finner revealed that officers had interviewed the guard who claimed he was hit in the head, fell unconscious and woke up in a medical tent. The initial allegation […]

