



Madesoft Academy, a global tech education company, plans to train young Africans in industrial automation, Internet of Things (IoT), software development, and other areas of technology. Business Head, Madesoft Academy Jasper Akpovir, made this known on Tuesday and stated that Africa faces a crippling deficit of engineering and tech skills, which is stifling economic growth […]

The post Madesoft Academy to train young Africans in industrial automation, programming appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper