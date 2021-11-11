NAFDAC arraigns agent for alleged sales, importation of fake tramadol | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), yesterday, arraigned the Director of Phinifarm Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Afamefuna Udensi before a Federal High Court, Lagos, for alleged importation, sale and distribution of fake Phini tramadol 100mg with NAFDAC number belonging to Macdech pharmaceutical.



The suspect was arraigned before Justice Emeka Osiagor on a three-count charge. After the charges were read to him, Udensi pleaded not guilty.



The prosecution counsel, Okoli Chinyere prayed the court to grant the suspect bail on health grounds. She told the court that the suspect was taken to the medical facility of the Nigerian police force after falling sick in the police custody. She asked the defence counsel to seek bail application for the suspect to enable him treat himself properly.



Subsequently, the defence counsel, Emeka Ogboko, made an oral application for the bail of his client. According to a medical…