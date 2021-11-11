





Chairperson of the South West Athletics Association, Falilat Ogunkoya, says Friday’s all secondary schools athletics meet at the Yaba College of Technology is one of the programmes lined up by the body to unearth future Olympians for the respective states in the South-West region and Nigeria in general. “The South-West zone is determined to give […]

The post Ogunkoya determined to unearth future Olympians at South-West Athletics meet appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper