PDP’s Ozigbo concedes defeat to Soludo in Anambra governorship election





The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP0 in the just concluded Anambra governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, on Wednesday, conceded defeat and congratulated the winner and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chukwuma Soludo. Soludo won with 112,229 votes beating Ozigbo, who polled 53,807 votes, and Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper