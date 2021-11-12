



New four-year commitment will help UNICEF procure COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines; mitigate the pandemic’s disruption of routine immunization; and support the procurement of other essential health supplies SEATTLE, STOCKHOLM, COPENHAGEN, 12 November 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), and UNICEF today announced a $150 million […]

The post Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, and UNICEF Announce $150 Million Guarantee to Support Access to Vaccines and Health Supplies in Low- and Middle-Income Countries appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper