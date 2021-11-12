Court pauses release of Trump White House documents | The Guardian Nigeria News

A US court Thursday granted former president Donald Trump’s request to temporarily halt the release of White House documents that could implicate him in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The documents have been sought by the House Select Committee investigating the riot and had been ordered released Tuesday by a US district judge.

The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit said Thursday, however, that it had granted what it called an administrative injunction and scheduled arguments for November 30.

The three-judge panel specified that the move “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of the case.

On January 6, hundreds of Trump rampaging supporters overran Congress and delayed a joint session to confirm that Joe Biden had won the November 2020 election and would become president.

Biden has already approved the release of the records, which are held by the National Archives. The House panel was to receive its first batch on…