NACAN rallies workers to brave industry odds | The Guardian Nigeria News

National Aeronautical Communicators Association of Nigeria (NACAN) has urged aviation workers, especially members of NACAN, to rise to industry challenges with courage and determination to surmount all odds.

Grand Patron of the association, Capt. Ibrahim Mshelia, regretted that the nation’s aviation industry, like its counterparts globally, was going through a turbulent time, but enjoined everyone to collaborate to salvage the sector from its present precarious situation.

Mshelia, at his conferment at NACAN yearly general meeting recently, expressed hope that the industry would sail through the present predicament with efforts put in place by the present government to ensure its rebirth.

Mshelia, who is also the Chairman of West Link Airlines, called for a combined effort towards saving the industry from the present ruins occasioned by the neglect of the past and urged the industry players to avoid damaging steps that would rescue defeat from the grip of pending…