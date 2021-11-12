NITDA partners consumer protection commission to address data privacy abuse | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), will partner with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPA), in tackling increasing data privacy abuse by money lending operators.

The agency’s Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Mrs Hadiza Umar, said this on Friday, in a statement issued in Abuja.

Umar recalled that Section 17 (a) of the FCCPA Act of 2019, empowers the commission to administer and enforce provisions of every Nigerian law with respect to competition and protection of consumers.

“NITDA has therefore found the FCCPC as a key stakeholder in its efforts to rein in activities of some micro-money lenders, who have formed a penchant for abuse of personal data of Nigerians.

“These operators execute this by abusing their personal data, breaching their privacy and sharing it with others who are not part of the initial contract,” she said.

She said NITDA had received more than 40 petitions from members of the…