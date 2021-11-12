Osinbajo, World Bank MD discuss climate change, energy access | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, received Dr Mari Pangestu, World Bank Managing Director of Development, Policy and Partnerships.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, who spoke with State House correspondents after the meeting, said it was Pangestu’s first visit to Nigeria.

Akande added that it was her first country visit outside of Washington DC since she was appointed in March.

The spokesman said the duo discussed a number of issues especially around climate change and energy access.

“Of course, she gave a brief to the vice president talking about climate change, some of the outcomes of COP26.

“The vice president stated some of the things that President Muhammadu Buhari said especially the fact that Nigeria could likely meet the target by 2050, but more realistically; 2060.

“The vice president restated that in Nigeria, as in other developing countries, there are challenges of climate change but there are also challenges of energy…