Southwest’s frontline assets for 2023 presidency | The Guardian Nigeria News

One of the tasks for the polity towards 2023 is how to source for President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor, one who has capacity, and drive to heal the country’s ailments – rising insecurity, troubled economy and national cohesion.



Major parameters for the search are: geo-political issues, age, state of health, capacity/integrity and religion.



Although, some pundits have said zoning and religion should not be listed as conditions, the counter argument is that the north cannot finish eight years at a stretch and still want to occupy the Presidency.



Recent development in All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) indicate the likelihood of the two parties coming down south. The PDP’s choice of new national chairman, Senator Iyocha Ayu, from North-central, while only northern aspirants have so far shown up for 2023, it does not represent what will eventually. Those who have paraded posters at the PDP convention are merely testing the waters. Even…