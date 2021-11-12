Three dead in Algeria landslide after heavy rain | The Guardian Nigeria News

Three people died Thursday when a residential block collapsed in a landslide in Algiers, emergency services said, bringing to six the death toll this week in heavy rains in the Algerian capital.

A 17-year-old boy and two men were killed before dawn in the collapse of the “precarious” building in the Rais Hamidou district of northern Algiers, the fire and rescue service said.

“Rescuers are still searching for other possible victims,” it said in a statement.

Two men and a woman died when their building collapsed in another landslide in the nearby Bologhine neighbourhood on Tuesday, also following heavy rain.

In March, flooding due to torrential rains in the northwest of the country resulted in six deaths, five of them children.

In May, seven people were killed in various provinces across Algeria during flooding after heavy downpours.