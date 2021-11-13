



Eritrea slammed the United States on Saturday for slapping new sanctions on the country over the deadly conflict in neighbouring Ethiopia, calling the move “illicit and immoral”. “This unilateral sanction, that shifts blame to and scapegoats Eritrea on the basis of spurious allegations, is in contravention of international law, and constitutes a flagrant breach of… […]

The post Eritrea condemns 'illicit and immoral' US sanctions appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper