How Soludo won — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the Anambra-born economist and technocrat, is not an ordinary Nigerian. He is a man of class and has many enviable feats. After his several exploits in academics and international financial organisations as a first-class economist and scholar per excellence, he came to the political limelight in 2003, following his appointment as economic adviser to then-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

His stellar performance in the office earned him a bigger appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in May 2004. His stint in CBN brought about tremendous successes, growth and reformations in the country’s economy and banking sector. It was his policy of bank consolidation that was implemented against all odds and intimidations that has kept the Nigerian banking sector thriving and surviving to date.



Following his outstanding performance and records at the CBN, many had expected that he would be reappointed for a second term in office on merit when…