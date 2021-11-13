Igboho’s supporters protest in Ibadan, call for his unconditional release | The Guardian Nigeria News

Scores of supporters of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Saturday in Ibadan, staged a protest, calling for his unconditional release.

Igboho is currently in detention in Benin Republic over issue bothering on illegal migration among other offences.

The protesters, who were mostly youths, carried placards with various inscriptions, demanding the immediate release of the activist currently in custody of the Republic of Benin.

They started the protest from the residence of Igboho situated at Soka area of Ibadan and matched toward the Toll Gate on Ibadan – Lagos Expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesting youths were singing solidarity songs, calling on the Federal Government to facilitate the release of Igboho from the custody of Republic of Benin.

One of the protesters, who identified himself as Kareem Adesope, urged Yoruba leaders and other meaningful Nigerians to prevail on the Federal Government to champion the…