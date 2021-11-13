Jihadist ambush kills three Nigeria troops





At least three Nigerian troops died when scores of jihadists ambushed a military convoy in northeastern Yobe state, two security sources said on Saturday. Convoys have come under increasing attack from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) rebels in Nigeria’s northeast where soldiers are battling to end a 12-year nsurgency that has killed more than […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper