NCDC records 129 new cases of COVID-19 infections | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has recorded 129 COVID-19 infection with 16 additional deaths.

The NCDC stated this in its daily COVID-19 report on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the 129 additional cases reported on Friday, indicate an increase from the 53 cases of the previous day.

The centre said that the new infections were recorded across 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said that out of the new fatalities, Edo reported a backlog of 11 deaths while Katsina and Lagos states recorded two and one case for Nov. 11, respectively.

According to the NCDC, the country’s fatality toll now stands at 2,949 while the infections have increased to 213,076.

The centre stated that the total number of discharged cases have increased to 205,483 while a backlog of discharged cases were reported from the FCT and Katsina State.

”The FCT reported a backlog of 320 community discharges, while Katsina State reported 25 discharged cases…