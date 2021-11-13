Tribute to Ladi Williams (SAN) — Saturday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

I heard the news of the demise of Mr. Ladi Williams, SAN on Channels Television Monday (04/10/21) evening. It sounded unbelievable. His father, Chief F.R.A. Williams, SAN died 2005 at 85 years. “Then why Ladi at ‘just’ 74?”, I asked myself. It was a very sad piece of information.

I came across Ladi regularly in the premises of Lagos High Court, Igbosere in the mid-1980s. I was working then as a judicial reporter with The Guardian newspapers. He came to the court, most of the time, in the company of his father.

I had the privilege of covering some of the cases Chief F.R.A. Williams handled such as the Fawehinmi v. Akilu case in the Dele Giwa murder saga. I covered that case from the High Court to the Supreme Court. Needless to say that Chief F.R.A. Williams was noted for his extraordinary brilliance, wit and erudition. His voice in the court was intimidating. Just as his frame. Unlike some lawyers who seek out journalists to give press statements, Chief F.R.A. Williams…