Twelve dockworkers in our custody linked to N9.5bn cocaine seized at Lagos port, says NDLEA  





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has said that it is holding 12 dockworkers at the Apapa seaport in Lagos because of their significant links to the importation of 32.9 kilograms of cocaine worth over N9.5 billion in street value. A Federal High Court in Lagos had granted an application by the Agency for […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper