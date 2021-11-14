As terrorism looms over Abuja | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sir: The perpetration of kidnapping of staffs’ families at the University of Abuja contemptuously, reveals that Abuja is not a safe place, after all; and of course, it does beggar belief if indeed the Buhari administration is meeting up with the federal responsibility of securing lives and property. Technically and strategically, as it were, from schoolchildren to campus students, might we also say that the FCT itself is ransacked by the ratcheting promises of crackpot politicians, impetuously permitting the lizards to wallow in with the mire? I think it’s disgraceful and disreputable these stories of abduction are taking place in the said university – and even tangentially targeting lecturers, together with their children, is in fact susceptible to how these lecturers could have been tortured for obvious lecturer-student reasons.

And I begin to suspect that, sooner or later, campus students proper would be carried into far-away lands – and abductors would be…