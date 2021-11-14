How I received “Bendel Gari” in Abuja by rail – former EFCC boss | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former EFCC boss, Mrs Farida Waziri, on Sunday in Paris recounted how excited she was when “Bendel Gari’’ was sent to her in Abuja from Warri in Delta by rail.

Waziri, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said President Muhammadu Buhari deserved commendation for making the freight possible by ensuring that the Warri-Itakpe standard gauge line came alive.

She said it was “cheering and surprising’’ news to her that she could get her favourite “Bendel Gari’’ all the way from Warri in Delta in Abuja through the rail.

“One of my relations came to visit me from Warri and I said how did you come with Garri and all these stuffs?

“She said she spent N3,000 to take a train from Warri to Itakpe in Kogi and then came to Abuja.

“I didn’t even know that there was such a train service.

Waziri spoke to NAN at the Nigeria International Partnership Forum attended by President Muhammadu Buhari to spotlight Nigeria’s immense trade and investment…