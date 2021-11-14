No plans to switch parties, says Obaseki | The Guardian Nigeria News

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has said he has no plans to join another political party, while also reassuring that his party affiliation will not alter development plans for the state.

Obaseki, who spoke during a banquet in Benin City, as part of activities for this year’s Alaghodaro Summit, said his government is committed to ensuring a progressive and prosperous Edo State where all citizens will live life to the fullest.

The governor said, “No matter the persuasion to join any political party, I will not. I will continue to provide leadership for all Edo people. We don’t need to join another political party to develop Edo State into a home for all.

“Our goal is to position Edo where it should be, as our State has been created to provide leadership for this country; that is how it has been and will always be.”

Obaseki said the Alaghodaro Summit had become a platform, which his administration is using to prepare the youths of the for…