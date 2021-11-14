Police rescue 80-yr-old from suspected kidnappers in Kano – PPRO | The Guardian Nigeria News

The police in Kano State have rescued one Alhaji Nadabo, 80, from suspected kidnappers in Garun Mallam local government area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the police spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, on Sunday in Kano.

“On Nov. 12, 2021, at about 19:57 hours, a report was received that one Alhaji Nadabo, 80, of Chiromawa, Garun Malam local government area of Kano State, has been kidnapped.

“On receipt of the report, Commissioner of Police Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, raised and instructed a team of Operation Puff Adder, led by CSP Usman Maisoro, to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.

“The team immediately rushed to the scene and trailed the kidnappers together with members of vigilante and the community members,” he said.

According to him, with the sustained follow up, the kidnappers released the victim unhurt and fled.

He quoted CP Shu’aibu-Dikko, as thanking all community policing stakeholders for their continuous…