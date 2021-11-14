UK’s Queen suffers ‘sprained back’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Queen Elizabeth II has a “sprained back” and will miss Sunday’s Remembrance service — her first planned public appearance since resting on medical advice, Buckingham Palace said.

The ceremony honouring fallen troops is close to the monarch’s heart and her absence will deepen concerns over her health after she stepped back on medical advice and spent a night in hospital undergoing unspecified tests at the end of last month.

She then resumed “light duties”, but pulled out of a scheduled attendance at the UN climate change summit in Glasgow after being advised to rest.

“The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph,” a palace statement said.

“Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

Her son Prince Charles will lay a wreath on her behalf, as in previous years.

Charles and his son Prince William represented the family in…