Writings on the wall of Anambra-2021 | The Guardian Nigeria News

I hope that our dealers who have been parading themselves as leaders are keeping well enough to read the great writings that just appeared on the wall of Anambra-2021. I also hope that they heard the remarkable people of Anambra State loud and clear when they sounded their trumpet of hope to a hopeless nation last week. I only hope too that their powerless oracles haven’t dismissed the very clear warning signals from APGA organic Anambrarians call ‘our own’. I can only hope that our dealers, sorry leaders absorb the power of the inconvenient revelation that the Anambra-2021 represents at the moment. I hope the powerful people in the nation’s capital can muddle through the present darkness with the aid of their handset’s torchlight to read the writings on the wall of Anambra that Nigeria’s broken walls can be rebuilt, after all through the people power.



One can only hope too that the men without chests in the two major political parties, the APC and the PDP who have…