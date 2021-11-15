





Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old boy, placed in a medically induced coma after being injured at the Astroworld Tragedy in Houston, reportedly died on Sunday. Ezra Blount’s death was confirmed in a tweet by Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. Announcing his death, Mr Turner wrote on Twitter, “Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other […]

The post 9-Year-Old Boy Injured At Astroworld Festival Tragedy Dies appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





