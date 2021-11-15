Anambra Guber: A chequered victory replete with political lessons | The Guardian Nigeria News

For Soludo, it was a journey that began some 12 years ago. The road was snaky and the aspiration very shaky. There were bumps and crevices, betrayals and backstabbing. He was humbled by what he suffered, but he persevered. In the early hours of Wednesday November 10, 2021, posterity made good the golden opportunity he lost in 2010.



At exactly 1.15am, the Returning Officer for the governorship election, Prof. Florence Obi, declared, “That Charles Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”



It was a glorious moment that banished every doubt that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) standard bearer would sustain his winning streak, which was briefly arrested by the postponement of the ballot in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.



While voters in Ihiala waited to cast their votes, the state was put on edge in apprehension over the delay in concluding the enthralling…