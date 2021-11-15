ASUU threatens fresh strike, gives FG three weeks ultimatum





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Monday announced its readiness to embark on another round of industrial action following the ‘government’s unfaithfulness’ in implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoU) it signed with the union upon which the last strike action was suspended. ASUU national president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, who stated this after its […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper