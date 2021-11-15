Delta State accuses FG of deliberate withholding £4.2m Ibori loot refund | The Guardian Nigeria News

Delta State Government Monday said it was disappointed by the Federal Government’s “deliberate” refusal to return the £4.2 million the former governor James Ibori looted from the state to it seven months after the release of the money by the UK Government.

The 4.2 million pounds refund money was received by the Federal government from the UK government on May 28, 2021.

Delta State commissioner for information, Charles Aniagwu said “government is anxiously awaiting the “repatriated money,” saying the funds belong to the state, and so Federal government can not rob Peter to pay Paul”.

“As I speak with you we have map out a lot of projects to be done with the money, we are only hoping that Federal government release the money to us on time to do the needful,” Aniagwu said.

A landmark corruption case led to a deal in March signed by Nigeria and Britain on repatriating the money.

The deal stipulates that Nigeria will use the funds to finance vital…