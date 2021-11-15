Leaders should always tell their followers truth – Okowa | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on Monday, tasked leaders to always speak the truth to their followers at all times for credibility in governance and their welfare.

The governor gave the charge while receiving the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and members from Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Government House, Asaba.

He said that as leaders, the onus lies on them to speak truth to their followers always and not to tell them lies because of the quest for political power.

Okowa, who reacted to a statement credited to Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, a Chieftain of the APC in the state, expressed disappointment in the lawmaker’s comment over his administration’s performance in Delta.

“There is a lot going on and we thank God for all that we have seen and all that is going on in Delta.

“What I am trying to emphasise is that only recently, one of our brothers sitting very high up there at the Senate,…