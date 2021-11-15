Manufacturers lose 50% half-year profit to operating, forex costs | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Epileptic power supply, exchange rate raise cost of production by 30%

• Stakeholders urge FG to reschedule existing loans, grant tax holiday to firms

• Local sourcing of raw materials solution to forex scarcity, says MAN

The harsh operating environment aggravated by COVID-19 disruptions and foreign exchange liquidity crisis has caused the fortunes of local manufacturing firms to plunge by 50 per cent in the first half (H1) of 2021.



The manufacturers, all listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), were severely impacted by low capacity utilisation, on the account of huge import levies, exchange rate volatility, haulage costs of imported raw materials and heavy dependence on alternative source of power that has increased production cost by 30 per cent.



Worried by the widening chaos in the sector’s key performance indicator, operators have urged the Federal Government to reschedule existing loan repayment obligations and grant tax holiday to companies to avoid erosion of…