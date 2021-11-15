Positioning Nigerian capital market for gains of PIA | The Guardian Nigeria News

August 16, 2021, marked what has been described as an end to several years of uncertainty and stagnation in the petroleum industry. The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigeria has been on this journey for 20 years but the recent signing of the PIA promises to reform and modernise the regulatory and operational framework. The PIA introduced several changes to the administration of the industry, its licensing regime and overall fiscal framework.

The U.S. energy information administration estimated that Nigeria lost over $15 billion annually due to the delay in the passage of the PIA. Despite the delay in signing the bill into law, the organised private sector (OPS) and capital market community believed that the development would galvanise growth in the oil and gas sector with a multiplier effect on the capital market.

At the just-concluded 25th yearly general Chartered Institute of the Stockbrokers (CIS) meeting held in Lagos,…