The Guardian publisher, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru gets Courage To Dream Award — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, has won the 2021 Ladies Tiffany Circle/Red Cross Courage to Dream Award.

The award was given to the humanitarian, film producer, publisher and chairperson of The Guardian Group at the Asian World Film Festival for her philanthropic efforts and exemplifying the mission of the Red Cross.

The Asian World Film Festival (AWFF), founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz, brings the best of a broad selection of Asian world cinema to Los Angeles to draw greater recognition to the region’s wealth of filmmakers and to strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries.

Uniting through cross-cultural collaboration, the festival champions films from more than 50 countries across Asia, Turkey to Japan and from Russia to India and the Middle East.

She was given the award at the closing night gala of the AWFF held at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, United States, on Friday night, where she…