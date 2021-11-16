11 civilians killed in CAR army firefight with rebels | The Guardian Nigeria News

Eleven civilians have been killed in the northwestern Central African Republic during fighting between rebels and soldiers, despite a ceasefire in the country, the local prefect said on Tuesday.

Rebels “infiltrated the weekly market at around 10 am on Sunday” near Mann, a town about 600 kilometres (370 miles) northwest of Bangui, Dieudonne Yougaina, prefect of Ouham-Pende, told AFP.

“Central African forces intervened… and the exchange of fire left 11 civilians dead, nine men and two women, as well as eight wounded,” he said.

Yougaina blamed elements of the 3R (Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation) rebels. The 3R, which is mainly composed of fighters from the Fulani ethnic group, is one of the most powerful armed groups in the country.

At the end of December, they joined in the rebel coalition that sought to overthrow President Faustin Archange Touadera and prevent his re-election.

Touadera declared a unilateral ceasefire on October 15 in the fight against the rebels to…