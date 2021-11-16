COVID-19: Over 5m Nigerians have received vaccination – NPHCDA | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mrs Deborah Oladipo, the Kwara Coordinator of NPHCDA, disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilorin on the sidelines of the mass COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

According to her, a total of 5,891,305 Nigerians or 5.3 per cent of the overall eligible population have taken their dose, while 3,252,067 or 2.9 per cent have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.

“As we are all aware, the overall population of eligible persons targeted for COVID-19 vaccination to enable the country reach herd immunity against the disease is 111,776,503.

“With this figure, you will agree with me that this is a tiny fraction of our

population.

“We still have a long way to go for a sizable number of our population to be fully vaccinated. The year is gradually coming to an end and with its resultant…