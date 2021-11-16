It’s difficult to be impartial, objective without autonomy, CJN tells Buhari — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Cautions judges against incessant ex-parte orders

• Buhari to judges: Improve justice delivery to attract foreign investors

• Urges imposition of huge cost on lawyers employing delay tactics

It is difficult for the judiciary to be impartial and objective in a democracy, where it remains financially tied to the executive. Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, made this known, yesterday, at the 2021 biannual All Nigeria Judges Conference for courts of superior records, at the National Judicial Institute, Abuja.

He stressed the need for financial autonomy upon which the impartiality of the judiciary is anchored and to avert the repeat of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) strike that grounded the judiciary for months.

The conference offers judges a chance to collectively strategise and tackle the problems of court inefficiencies, poor infrastructure and condition of service, decay of intellectual capacity and corruption.

He said: “The theme of…