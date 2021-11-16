Jos residents want review of closing hour for ”keke” riders | The Guardian Nigeria News

The residents of Jos have called on the government of Plateau to extend the present 6.p m. daily closing time for tricycle (Keke Napep) riders in the state capital to 9 p.m.

Some of the residents made the demand in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

They noted that the extension would address some of the hardships they are currently facing, especially within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

NAN reports that the state government had in August reviewed the closing time for operators of tricycles from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The government cited insecurity for taking the decision.

However, Mr Job Manja, a musician, said that the decision had been telling on the people as residents that closed late from work and business places suffered to get to their houses.

He noted that a lot of people got stranded once ”it is 6 p.m due to the review.

“It’s rendering innocent live vulnerable because once it’s 6 p.m., people get stranded and there are…