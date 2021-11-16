Online trading platforms: a better way to trade | The Guardian Nigeria News

Since the inception of the internet and the advancements in the financial sector, trading has progressed significantly. The fintech department is seeing daily updates, which leads to better execution, low latency, and access to markets at traders’ fingertips. Previously trading was only limited to top institutions and investors, but now online trading platforms have allowed retail traders to access some of the best conditions in the markets.

Online trading platforms are one of the outcomes of the recent outburst in technology. Traders have access to top-quality software which can lay out all the desirable instruments and carry out executions to and from the brokerage within milliseconds. We will cover all the important details and features of online trading so that traders of all levels can benefit from the advancements in this sector.

What is online trading?

Online trading involves speculating the markets, for example, stocks, forex, future, etc., through a web or software…