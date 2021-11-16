Three dead in Uganda suicide bombings blamed on IS-linked group | The Guardian Nigeria News

Three people died and 33 others were injured in twin suicide bombings targeting Uganda’s capital Kampala on Tuesday, police said, blaming a “domestic terror group” linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) for the attacks.

An armed group active in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the ADF has been linked to the Islamic State by Washington and blamed for a string of recent attacks in Uganda.

Two suicide bombers on motorbikes — disguised as local “boda boda” motorcycle taxi drivers — detonated a device near the entrance to parliament, killing a passerby, while a third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station, leaving two people dead, police spokesman Fred Enanga said.

The explosions in Kampala’s central business district occurred within minutes of each other, shortly after 10 am, and left “bodies shattered and scattered” across the sites, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Enanga told reporters: “The…