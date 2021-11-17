A COO’s five-point plan for managing organisational change | The Guardian Nigeria News

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 17th November 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- For most organisations operating on the African continent, the past 18 months have forced unprecedented change in how they operate at every level of their business.

From dealing with the initial impact of the pandemic, subsequent lockdowns and enabling a hybrid workforce, to digitising customer-facing and back-office processes and dealing with disruptions in the supply chain – organisations have had their hands full.

“The pace of change and the extent to which organisations have had to adapt are forcing business leaders to completely reimagine how their organisations operate,” says Tracy Bolton, chief operating officer at SAP Africa. “Organisations have had to rethink how they engage with customers, reengineer their supply chains, and completely transform their talent management capabilities to ensure the success of the business. And all indications are that further changes are inevitable as…