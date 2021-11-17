EndSARS Panel Report: UN, U.S., Falana demand accountability | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Defence chief faults procedure of release, insists armed forces are professionals

• Governor yet to read submitted report, says spokesman

• PDP demands prosecution of killers, collaborators

• Apologise to Lagosians over Lekki tollgate shootings – Bode George urges Sanwo-Olu

• Ex-CDHR boss raises concern over Lagos’ committee to review panel report

Leaked viral report of the #EndSARS Judicial Panel on Police Brutality and Other Related Abuses, which was on Monday presented to the Lagos State government, yesterday, reopened the ‘sepulcher’ of the October 20, 2021 shooting incident at the Lekki toll gate.

Some findings in the leaked report indicted Nigerian soldiers for opening fire on the assembly of unarmed protesters without provocation while they were waving the Nigerian flag and singing the national anthem, which led to the killing of some persons and ensuring violence in the state.

The Federal Government had denied that unarmed protesters were killed at the…