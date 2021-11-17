Man United wage bill soars after Ronaldo return — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Manchester United’s wage bill rocketed by 23 percent during the period in which they re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo, the club’s latest set of financial results showed on Wednesday.

Figures for the first quarter of the 2021/22 financial year show a rise of £16.6 million ($22 million) in “employee benefit expenses” compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total amount spent on salaries during the quarter ended September 30, when the club re-signed Ronaldo and also brought in Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, was £88.5 million.

This rise was offset by £17.4 million brought in through player sales, principally Dan James’ move to Leeds, although the club did also earn a sell-on fee from Romelu Lukaku’s transfer from Inter Milan to Chelsea.

Total revenue increased by 16.1 percent to £126.5 million, explained largely by the increase in matchday income after fans returned following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Commercial…