Nigerian Navy detains comedian Cute Abiola for violating rules







The Nigerian Navy (NN) said video skit maker Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as The Cute Abiola is in its custody for violating its social media policy. A spokesman for Navy Headquarters, Suleman Dahun, said Cute Abiola was taken into custody for breaching Armed Forces social media policy “Cute Abiola is not missing,” Dahun said. “He […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper