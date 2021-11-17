UK’s Johnson faces grilling from lawmakers amid sleaze row | The Guardian Nigeria News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a parliamentary grilling Wednesday over sleaze allegations, as tensions ran high within his Conservative party due to his proposals to ban MPs from paid political consultancy work.

With opposition parties on the attack and rank-and-file Tory MPs unhappy, the quizzing from the heads of parliament’s cross-party select committees at 1500 GMT could be the least of his worries.

But he has tried to get on the front foot to tackle a simmering row about MPs supplementing their publicly funded salaries with lucrative second jobs, stoking claims about conflict of interest.

On Tuesday, he wrote to parliament’s speaker to say he will back proposals to bar British lawmakers from acting as paid political consultants and advisers.

“It is imperative that we put beyond doubt the reputation of the House of Commons by ensuring the rules which apply to MPs are up to date, effective and appropriately rigorous,” he wrote.

The move came just as the main…