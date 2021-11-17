United States removes Nigeria from religious freedom blacklist





The United States has removed Nigeria from its religious freedom blacklist, AFP reported on Wednesday. Countries on the blacklist, according to the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are “Burma, the People’s Republic of China, Eritrea, Iran, the DPRK, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.” They are categorised as Countries of Particular Concern […]

